Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.90.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.60. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$12.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,984,719. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,414,350. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $220,010 and sold 133,887 shares valued at $1,347,761.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.