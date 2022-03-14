Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEYUF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

