Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perrigo by 38.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 295,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 221.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $302,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $37.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

