Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

