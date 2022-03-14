Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $948.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) to report sales of $948.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $941.73 million to $951.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $865.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

