Pendal Group Ltd Sells 438 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $265.49 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $233.92 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

