Pendal Group Ltd Sells 39,764 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,764 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

