Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,548 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.68 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

