Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

