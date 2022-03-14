Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 782 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

