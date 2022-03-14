Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,692.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 171,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16,859.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 51,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

