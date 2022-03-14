PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Update

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $4,913,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 311,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 102,512 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $153.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.44.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

