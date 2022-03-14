PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PCSB Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

