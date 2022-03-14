Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

PAYO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 339,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

