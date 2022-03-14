Patrick A. Luis Buys 715 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $15,637.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 30,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

