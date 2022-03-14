Patrick A. Luis Buys 715 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $15,637.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 30,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,178. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
