Patrick A. Cozza Purchases 2,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. 373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRG. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Franchise Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

