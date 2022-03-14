Patrick A. Cozza Purchases 2,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. 373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on FRG. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Franchise Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franchise Group (FRG)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.