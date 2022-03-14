Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading Down 20%

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS – Get Rating) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 113,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 59,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.27.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

