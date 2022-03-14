Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTNR. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.