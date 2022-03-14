Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 1,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,731. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

