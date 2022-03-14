Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,608,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 2,212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

PTHRF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 397,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.21.

Separately, upped their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

