Pangolin Trading 25.7% Lower This Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $789,189.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.77 or 0.06626816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.96 or 0.99848518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00041181 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,526,902 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

