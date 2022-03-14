Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.63 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 67,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

