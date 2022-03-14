Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.63. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

PKG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 578,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,005. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 97.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 115,470.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

