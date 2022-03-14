Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 524,367 shares.The stock last traded at $71.00 and had previously closed at $71.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,605. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $11,477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.