Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 6,750 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OXSQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,492. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

