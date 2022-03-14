Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at $287,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

