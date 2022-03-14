Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
