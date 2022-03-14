Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Otonomy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

