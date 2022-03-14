OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,248. The company has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

