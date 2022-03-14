Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $115.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.09.

ORCL stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

