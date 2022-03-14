Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OPSSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,704. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

