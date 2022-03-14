Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Update

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. 44,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,496. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $19,628,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after buying an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

