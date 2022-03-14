Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 97.3% in February

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.
About Ono Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
