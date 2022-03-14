Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 97.3% in February

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

