OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCFT shares. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $1.10. 128,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,667. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,452 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

