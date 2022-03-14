Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,961,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.38. 619,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.97. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $225.61 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

