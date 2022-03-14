Offshift Market Capitalization Hits $35.72 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Offshift has a total market cap of $35.72 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00018773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99648316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00068704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00253721 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

