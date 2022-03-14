Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,612,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

