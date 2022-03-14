NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.24.
A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $178.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.
