NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 2.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVR were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in NVR by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,343.40.

NVR traded down $144.06 on Monday, reaching $4,608.48. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,969. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,363.32 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,197.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5,209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.