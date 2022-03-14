NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

