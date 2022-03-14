NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after buying an additional 6,337,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

