NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 330 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

