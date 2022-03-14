NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Cormark

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.95.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

