Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.30. 12,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,342. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUO. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 359,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 50,696 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 341,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

