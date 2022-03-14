Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 160.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:NUO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.30. 12,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,342. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.