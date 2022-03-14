Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of NMZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,888. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

