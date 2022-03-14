Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.
Shares of JEMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 32,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,790. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.