Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of JEMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 32,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,790. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

