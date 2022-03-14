NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. NuVasive comprises approximately 1.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 79.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $10,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NuVasive stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

