Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 2,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.