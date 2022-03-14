Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 2,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $14,728,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

