NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.28. NTT DATA has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

