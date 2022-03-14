NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NOV by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after buying an additional 474,733 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in NOV by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 803,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.98. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.