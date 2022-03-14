NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

